Daesh commander killed in Lower Dir shoot-out

PESHAWAR – A Daesh commander, having Rs2 million on his head, was shot dead during an operation in a mountainous area between Lower Dir and Bajaur districts on Monday. A security official said that on a tip-off regarding the presence of militants in Inzaray area for a possible terrorist attack, the Counter-Terrorism Department and other security agencies raided the area. During the shoot-out between militants and security personnel, Daesh commander Hayat Muhammad alias Salman, who had been wanted by the CTD Malakand region in several cases of terrorism and target killings, was gunned down.