Dengue surveillance geared up in city

LAHORE – The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited Union Council 72 Anarkali, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene, otherwise, their stock would be confiscated.

All the departments are working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the teams deputed in the area to gear up the process of anti-dengue spray.