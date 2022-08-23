Discrepancies Reported

The Sehat Sahulat Facility has been lauded as a huge success for Pakistan considering that the government has rolled out over Rs40 billion for the treatment of 1.4 million people since the ini­tiative was first launched in 2016. While one cannot deny the utility of the programme, countless problems are being reported that show it is still in the teething phase.

The Sehat Cards promise citizens free-of-cost emergency and ma­ternity services, and procedures, covers hospitalisation, consultation charges, patient transportation and even burials. Out of the hundreds of hospitals that provide these services, it seems as though it is only the private institutions that are benefitting. A significant majority of the patients are referred to them because either public hospitals lack the equipment needed for certain treatments or referrals are made by doc­tors in cahoots with the private sector. This means that more than 85 percent of all the revenue generated through this scheme—amounting to more than Rs120 million—is earned by private hospitals.

One may question why this is such a big problem if, at the end of the day, patients are getting the treatments they need. There are multiple factors to consider; there is a serious lack of compatibility between rates of treatment fixed by the government and those demanded by hospitals. This creates an unequal playing field in which the private sector is entitled to greater reimbursements purely because they do not adhere to government directives. The cost of such an imbalance is transferred onto the people who, if they do not have sufficient means, are denied treatment altogether. Secondly, some institutions have also been found to indulge in unethical practices to increase their revenues. This phenomenon can be observed in the cardiac wing where intrusive treatments like surgeries and placement of stents were performed on patients who did not need them.

For the public sector, all of this means that it is robbed of the opportuni­ty to gain revenues and that the standard of medical attention may not im­prove because there are barely any funds for reinvesting into the hospital. The programme is thus being perceived as an attempt to privatise health­care, something that the Pakistan Medical Association has vowed to resist. It is imperative that the government addresses and resolves this problem