Our Staff Reporter

Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik visits DGHS

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik Monday visited office of Directorate General Health Services (DGHS).

According to official sources here, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan briefed the minister about the working of DGHS.

Directors of Health Services, Pharmacy, Expanded Programme on Immunisation, CDC, Budget and Accounts and Project Directors of Hepatitis Control, Punjab AIDS Control and TB Control were also present.

Minister P&SHD Dr Muhammad Akhtar said that directors should give adequate suggestions about the performance of their preventive programmes, targets, success and solution of problems.

He said that district wise detail should given regarding purchase of medicines during last three years and comparison of rates. He further said that horizon of rural ambulance in Punjab was being expanded adding that 200 ambulances would be purchased. The minister said that the department should give recommendations to regularise lady health visitors under Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (IRMNCH). Target of administering polio drops should be achieved as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all, he added.

 

He apprised that flood victims were being provided medicines through eight mobile health units. The minister said that shortage of human resource in DG Health office should be overcome.

 

 

