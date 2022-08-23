APP

Dr Yasmin inaugurates training centre in gyne dept of Services hospital

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Specialized Health and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the first training centre of Punjab in the gyne department of the Services hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin said the training centre would impart latest training to doctors and midwives working in mother and child hospitals across the province.

She said all possible efforts were being made to ensure proper health of mother and child, adding that unfortunately no government in past had focused on mother and child hospitals. Dr Yasmin said that more than 1300 basic health centres of the province would now work 24/7, adding that facility of midwives was also available in the centres.

She said that 480 ambulances were working to ensure good healthcare of mother and child in Punjab.

World Health Organization Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala said that WHO would always cooperate with the Punjab government to provide better health facilities to the people. She said the training centre would play a significant role in training of doctors and midwives.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 1,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More