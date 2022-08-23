‘Efforts being made to facilitate people of flood-hit areas’

MULTAN – Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said all possible efforts were being made to provide ration and other essential items to the people of flood-hit areas. During his visit to different flood relief camps on Monday, he said that district officers had been directed to make a comprehensive plan for providing relief to the people of flood affected areas. He said that the housing department was making joint efforts with the district administration for relief operations in flood-stricken areas. He urged local philanthropists to participate in relief operations for helping the affected people. On this occasion, he distributed ration among the flood affectees.