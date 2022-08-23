Efforts on to complete railways track repair work at the earliest

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways (PR) Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that the department is making all out efforts to complete repair work of track, which got affected due to rains, at the earliest. He said this in his video message, issued here on Monday regarding train operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He said that still heavy rains were occurring in Sindh and Balochistan due to which tracks, yards and embankments of the railway got badly affected at some places. On the main line, ahead of Rohri, between Tando Masti Khan and Gambat station, Mehrabpur and Lakhrot station, the track had badly been affected. Similarly on ML-3 from Shikarpur to Jacobabad and up to Sibi, the entire track was being hit by floods. To ensure safety, the railway administration had decided to cancel operations of some trains in the next two to three days.

Awam Express, Tezgam Express, Pakistan Express, Karakoram Express and Karachi Express were the trains whose operations would be suspended.

He said that operations of Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail had already been suspended.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to repair the affected track, adding that the train operation would be restored soon after completion of repair work.

The CEO said that passengers, who wanted to refund their money, could do so while others would be adjusted in alternative trains.