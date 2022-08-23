Eyman helps Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift Women’s U19 trophy

LAHORE – Central Punjab opener Eyman Fati­ma’s commanding unbeaten 70 at a strike rate of 106.06 helped her side emerge as champions of the Women U19 T20 Tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Sindh.

Central Punjab chased down 109 with four balls spare at Lahore Coun­try Club as player of the final Eyman smashed 12 fours and two sixes in her 66-ball knock. She added 32 runs for the opening wicket with captain Sha­wal Zulfiqar and 49 with Warda Yousaf for the second wicket. Eyman finished the tournament with the second most runs (171 at 85.50) – one run behind her captain, Shawal, who topped the charts with 172 (86 average).

Sindh managed 108-8 after they were put into bat. Aroob, once again, led her side from front with 45 off 28 (8 fours) before she was run out by her opposite number. Anoosha Na­sir made 21 off 25. Central Punjab’s Quratulain and Laiba Nasir claimed 2-14 and 2-22. Quratulain, along with Aroob, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament (9 wickets).