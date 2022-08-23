Floods kill 14 , injure 12 in Afghanistan’s Paktia province

KABUL – At least 14 people were killed and 12 oth­ers injured in heavy downpour and flash floods late on Sunday in Afghanistan’s east­ern Paktia province, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Monday.

“Fourteen people lost their lives and 12 others wounded after heavy floods hit some areas in the provin­cial capital Gardez and some districts of Pak­tia province late on Sunday,” the state-run agency said.

According to the news agency, 358 resi­dential houses were completely destroyed and 676 others par­tially destroyed by the monsoon floods that washed out at least 20 acres of land.

The floods also left more than 1,430 live­stock killed and hun­dreds of kilometers of roads, numerous pro­tective walls, bridges and water dams dam­aged in the province, said the agency.

On Saturday, flash floods and rainstorms killed 15 people and injured nine others in Khushi district of Paktia’s neighboring Logar province, pro­vincial police spokes­man Ahmadullah Anas confirmed. More than 200 people, according to officials, were killed due to downpour and flooding in 10 out of the war-torn country’s 34 provinces over the past couple of months.

The Islamist mili­tants, who espouse a strict version of sharia or Islamic law, were driven out of Moga­dishu by an African Union force in 2011.

But they still control swathes of countryside and retain the ability to launch deadly strikes, often hitting hotels and restaurants as well as military and political targets. The deadliest attack occurred in Octo­ber 2017 when a truck packed with explosives blew up in Mogadishu, killing 512 people.

The Hayat Hotel as­sault was reminiscent of deadly sieges in neighbouring Kenya, one of the contributors to the AU force.