News Desk

FM Bilawal appeals to UN to help flood-hit families

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations (UN) to help the flood-hit families.

Talking to the media in ShahdadKot, he said that there is a great need for tents in the affected areas of Sindh, adding that we all have to face the difficulties together, too many houses and crops have been damaged, and the Sindh government will provide relief to the victims through Benazir income support program.

“I am appealing to UN to help us in this difficult time, please help with rations, tents. Europe tour has been cancelled due to floods,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that people cannot imagine being left alone, diseases are spreading in flood-affected areas, flood victims need immediate help, and the administration is assessing the damages in flood-affected areas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM waives fuel adjustment charges for 17 million consumers

National

Pakistanis jailed for minor crimes to be released soon: Iranian envoy

National

Turkiye wants to increase bilateral with Pakistan up to USD 5 billion

National

PM, CEO Qatar Investment Authority discuss potential of exploring Pakistan’s energy

National

Medicines worth over Rs15m being dispatched to flood hit areas: Patel

Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

1 of 8,881

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More