Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him
KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has dubbed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a security risk while demanding an action against the latter to set an example.
Talking to a presser here on Monday, the PPP leader lamented that Imran still wanted Army to save him. “It augurs well if Army detaches itself from politics,” he added.
He said that the former prime minister violated the constitution. “If authorities don’t take action against him, then it will set the precedent for future,” Ghani held.
The PPP leader said that Imran tried to incite mutiny in the Army. He further alleged that a campaign against the Lasbela Shuhda hurt the sentiments of the heirs of the Army martyrs. Ghani deplored that the former premier was yet to condemn the statement of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. He said Gill and Farah Gogi were true face of Imran. He dubbed the PTI chief a security risk.
He said that PTI was the only political party in the country which got funding from India and Israel. He said that on several occasions, the PTI chairman praised the foreign policy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Imran ran election campai