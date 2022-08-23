APP

Gold price up by Rs3550 per tola

ISLAMABAD    –   The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3550 per tola and was sold at Rs.146,150 on Monday against its sale at Rs.142,600 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.3044 and was sold at Rs.125,300 against its sale at Rs.122,256 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,858 against its sale at Rs.112,068, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in interna­tional market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1729 against its sale at $1747, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

1 of 12,001

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More