Gold price up by Rs3550 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3550 per tola and was sold at Rs.146,150 on Monday against its sale at Rs.142,600 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.3044 and was sold at Rs.125,300 against its sale at Rs.122,256 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,858 against its sale at Rs.112,068, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in interna­tional market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1729 against its sale at $1747, the association reported.