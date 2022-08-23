Staff Reporter

I-Day Strength Lifting, Incline Bench Press Cup held

LAHORE     –  The Men and Women’s Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Cup held here at the Punjab Stadium Na­tional Strength Lifting Club to mark the 75th Indepen­dence-Day of the country. Among the children, Hadi Zeeshan, Yashshab Shahzad and Hasan Ashfaq emerged as gold medalists. Punjab Greens won the women team event with captain Amina Babar lifting the highest weight 42kg bench press and 105kg hack lift while Punjab White team was runner-up. In boys category, Punjab Greens were the winners with cap­tain Asim Shad lifting 80kg in clean bench press and 260kg hack lift while Punjab Whites were runners-up. The chief guests were Chair­man PSLF Haji Manzoor Shaheen, Imran Ali Butt VP PPA and DSP Shahzadi Gul­fam, who distributed med­als, certificates and prizes among the winning players.

