ICT chief commissioner gets CDA charge

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has given additional charge of the post of Capital Development Authority chairman to the incumbent Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capitan (retd) Muhammad Usman.

The post was vacant after the departure of its last occupant Amir Ali Ahmed, who was transferred few days back. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Capitan (retd) Muhammad Usman has been appointed as CDA chairman under section 6(2) of the CDA Ordinance 1960. As par the Ordinance, only a board member can be appointed as the CDA chairman and chief commissioner is the ex-officio member of the CDA Board.

Usman was transferred from Lahore about a week ago where he was serving as commissioner and appointed as new Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

Usman is considered as a blue eyed officer of the Sharif Family but at the same time he is considered as very good administrator. The unification of bureaucratic powers in single hand in recent past proved to be useful as the CDA effectively established its writ in the federal capital.

Earlier, the civic authority was continuously complaining for non-cooperation from Islamabad district administration and police in different operations launched across the city to remove encroachments, sealing operation against non-conforming use of buildings in residential areas and violation of the master plan as well as the zoning regulations by the private housing schemes.

However, in last three years when Amir Ali Ahmed was holding both ICT administration and CDA, the issue of the lack of cooperation was resolved and it was witnessed as well.

Now, once again the whole city is given in the hands of Capitan (retd) Muhammad Usman by appointing him Chief Commissioner and the CDA Chairman, however, it will be the test case for him to prove himself in capital in the same manner he proved his self in Lahore.