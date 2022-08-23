IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers in Sheikhupura

LAHORE – Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took notice of the killing of two brothers in a firing incident over a minor clash in Farooqabad Sheikhupura and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He directed to form a special team for the immediate arrest of all the accused and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law. DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that the police arrested one accused by taking immediate action, and raids were underway to arrest others.

The IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to maintain close contact with the victim’s family. He said that delivery of justice to the families of the victims should be ensured on priority basis.

CPWB reunites missing child with parents

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has traced the parents of the missing 12-year-old child.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that the Family Tracing Section traced the parents of the missing child in Haloki.

Hasnain son of Sarwar went missing from home and reached the Child Protection Bureau through helpline 1121.

On this occasion, Chairperson Sara Ahmed added that the Child Protection Bureau found the parents of the missing child in Haloki after one and a half years of efforts. The parents of the missing child thanked the chairperson and the staff for getting the child back.