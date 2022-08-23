APP

IHC grants protective bail to girl involved in torture case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a four-day protective bail to Ana Sheikh in a girl torture case registered by the Faisalabad police. IHC’s Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of accused Ana Sheikh, the daughter of main accused Sheikh Danish in case regarding torture on a female medical student Khadija on allegedly refusing marriage proposal. At the outset of hearing, the court observed that the petitioner girl had arrived Islamabad after an FIR was registered against her. The bench expressed displeasure with the petitioner’s lawyer for giving false statement regarding the residence of his client in the last hearing. The court remarked that everyone approach IHC as it used to grant protective bail easily. The court, however, granted the accused girl a four-day protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 25,000. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner in last hearing had claimed that she was residing in Islamabad along with her mother. The court had asked her to present residential proofs of her mother in Islamabad on next hearing. The Faisalabad police had registered FIR against Sheikh Danish and his daughter Ana Sheikh after the torture videos against the Khadija went viral on social media.

 

