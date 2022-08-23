IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday decided to initiate contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his derogatory statement against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, at a rally in F-9 Park of the federal capital and formed a large bench proceedings.

The decision was taken in response to the registrar’s note and after consultations with all the other judges.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing today.

President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon has welcomed the IHC decision of constituting a larger bench to initiate the contempt proceedings against Imran.

According to the statement issued by the SCBA office, the President lambasted the way in which the name of female an additional sessions judge was hurled publicly which was not only offensive and derogatory but also undermined the dignity and prestige of the entire judicial system.

It further said that being the apex bar of the country, the SCBA cannot turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts, which undermine the dignity, decorum and prestige of our judiciary. Time and again, this Association has maintained that everyone is free to express his/her disagreement with judgment but no one is free to harm the respect and dignity of Judges. The SCBA said that let no one be mistaken that SCBA in particular and the entire legal fraternity in general, will not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and repute of our institutions especially Judiciary.

It demanded to take strict cognizance against those found involved in such contemptuous act with iron-fist, so that no one dare to indulge in such malicious act, ever again.

Imran while addressing a rally at Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday had alleged that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He had threatened to take action against the judge and the Islamabad IGP.

Imran was also booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the judge.

Meanwhile, the also granted protective bail to Imran Khan for three days in the same terrorism case.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of Khan’s petition and granted him protective bail till Thursday (August 25).

Earlier, the federal capital booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Then, Khan’s counsels Babar Awan Advocate and Faisal Chaudhry Advocate had moved a petition before the IHC seeking pre-arrest bail for him in aforementioned case.

During the hearing, Awan told the IHC bench that an objection pertaining to approaching the relevant forum was raised on the plea. At this, Justice Kayani remarked that an objection related to biometrics was also raised.

Babar asserted that Imran’s Bani Gala residence had been surrounded and that he cannot even approach the relevant court. He requested the court to grant Imran protective bail so that the relevant forum could be approached.

He added that it is court’s jurisdiction if the court wants to use its authority to grant pre-arrest bail to his client.

Justice Kayani observed that the relevant forum was the anti-terrorism court and ruled out the possibility that the IHC would grant pre-arrest bail to Khan at this point. Then, the bench approved Imran’s protective bail till Thursday and directed him to approach the relevant court by then.

In his petition, the chairman PTI stated that he was a target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians.