Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

ISLAMABAD – The dissenting views within the ruling coalition led to the deferment of the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan late Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The sources told The Nation that after the registration of FIR against PTI chief Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with his top coalition leadership about whether to arrest or otherwise PTI chief Imran Khan.

“When consulted by the PM, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was of the view that Imran’s arrest in the prevailing situation would be counterproductive and would make him (Imran) top hero”, a source said.

Other coalition leaders also told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the government which is facing the challenge of floods across Pakistan, would not be in a position to face a worse law and order situation if Imran is arrested.

The Prime Minister also got feedback from civilian intelligence agencies on the matter, who predicted that the arrest decision would backfire, after which the PM conveyed the Interior Minister not to launch an operation for Imran Khan arrest, although by the time police reinforcements were dispatched to the PTI chief’s residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The credible sources said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also consulted in the matter who opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. He was also of the view that the Imran arrest in the prevailing situation would create more trouble for the government.

The sources said the coalition leaders were of the view that PTI be given tough time through legal course of law and cases be filed against them on challenging the writ of the state in the federal capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued consultations with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and his legal team on the prevailing situation in the aftermath of registration of FIR against Imran.