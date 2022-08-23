Imran Khan still getting preferential treatment from institutions: Javid Latif

LAHORE – Senior PML-N leader Javed Latif Monday accused the state institutions of giving preferential treatment to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan while denying a level playing field to the politicians belonging to other political parties.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Model Town office here, he demanded disqualification of Imran Khan in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases citing disqualification of other politicians in less severe cases.

“If dozens of parliamentarians can be disqualified for not declaring their accounts and Nawaz Sharif can be disqualified for not getting salary [from his son], then why is Imran Khan not being penalized?” he asked. He insisted that Imran should not be arrested for speaking against Rawalpindi. At first, Imran Khan should be punished in Tosha Khana, corruption and on the decision of the Election Commission”, he stressed.

Latif went on to say: “Who is stopping action against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and the application of Articles 62 and 63 in respect of the Election Commission’s decision on the foreign funding case? Who is he facilitating Imran Khan even today? Who is he protecting Imran from arrest?

After raising these questions, Javed Latif answered them saying that “strings were being pulled from somewhere”. “Even today there are individuals [in institutions] manipulating things in favor of Imran Khan”. He complained that people sitting in the institutions were using their powers to protect their interests, but they were not exercising powers to protect the state.

“Will we continue to watch all this happening and not speak? Now we will speak in the interest of the state institutions in order to protect them and to liberate them. When fingers are pointed at institutions, it hurts”. Now, the voices of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asfandyar Wali and Hasil Bezenjo cannot be silenced”, he observed.

He demanded that, besides stopping the live coverage, recorded speeches of Imran Khan should also be banned. “Today, there is a ban even on the recorded speeches of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Altaf Hussain’s speech is banned till date. You are facilitating one person while there is a complete black out for another one. The state does not make decisions based on personalities” he remarked. Latif added that now the things had moved beyond stopping the live coverage and arrest of Imran Khan. “If the people sitting in the state institutions do not act according to the constitution, then we will have to do something”, he threatened.

He said PDM parties had sacrificed politics to save the state, but their sacrifice is not complete until the role of the people who brought the economy to this state is not exposed. “The sacrifice cannot be completed until the conspirators of last four to five years are not brought to justice”, he said. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s stance adopted twenty years ago that we cannot become a nation without the supremacy of the constitution and law still holds true.