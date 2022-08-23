Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir today (Tuesday).

The youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced killing and arrests of Kashmiri youth and torture on civilian population by the Indian troops during military operations and house raids in the territory.

The leadership said the outside world could not realize the actual scale of human rights violations by Indian forces’ personnel due to complete media gag imposed by the Modi regime in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, one more Indian army man succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital in Udhampur district.

The soldier was injured in an attack on an army camp in Rajouri on August 11 in which four soldiers had been killed.

On the other hand, High Court Bar Association in Jammu gave a call for shutdown across the region on Monday next in protest against apathy of the Modi regime and its proxy towards the sufferings of the general masses as well legal fraternity in the territory.

Dead body of a student was also recovered under mysterious circumstances from a field in Mendhar area of Poonch district. Loss of the life of Kashmiri people, mostly youth, in such incidents has increased manifold since the abrogation of special status of IIOJK by the Modi regime in August 2019.