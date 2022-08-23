Industrial Engineering Project Exhibition 2022 held at UET

PESHAWAR – The Final Year Project Exhibition of the Department of Industrial Engineering University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar held here on Monday.

The exhibition was aimed to showcase the final year projects to the industry and look into the opportunities for joint supervision of research projects and internships with industry. The exhibition also provided a unique opportunity of a networking session with industry on the sidelines.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar welcomed the industry partners for attending the exhibition. He said such visits from the industry play a crucial role in increasing networking opportunities while building a good relationship with industry. He said a consortium of industrial partners will be constituted in near future for an extensive industry-university joint initiative.

Chairman, Department of Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar Prof Dr Misbah Ullah while giving a presentation said the Department of Industrial Engineering was established in 2006 and currently offers BSc Industrial Engineering, MSc Industrial Engineering and PhD Industrial Engineering.

Though a new discipline in engineering field, he said, graduates are already serving in the steel, health care, ceramic, automobile and cement industry whereas the internships has shown an upward trend in the manufacturing and textile industry since 2020.

He said, “We seek more collaborations and exchanges with industry to streamline our curriculum according to market needs”.

Later, Prof Dr Sahar Noor Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Industrial and Chemical Engineering presented a vote of thanks and souvenirs to the industry representatives.