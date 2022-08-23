Israr Ahmad

Islamabad police obtains custody of Youtuber Jameel

Islamabad – A team of Islamabad police formally obtained custody of Youtuber Jameel Farooqui from Karachi police. The Youtuber is being brought to the federal capital for grilling him for falsely accusing the cops of subjecting Dr Shahbaz Gill under inhuman torture and assaulting sexually in the lockup, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said that a case has also been registered against Jameel Farooqui with Police Station Ramna on complaint of Magistrate Aimal Khan under sections 500 (punishment for defamation); 501(printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory); 499 (defamation) and 186 (ii) (obstructing public servant in imparting of public functions) of PPC. He said that Jameel is being brought to Islamabad from Karachi after obtaining a transit remand from the court of Vith Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Karachi South Ali Sher Chandio.

According to the spokesman, the accused had posted a video (Vlog) on social media in which he blamed the investigators of Islamabad police of sexually abusing Shahbaz Gill, the PTI leader who is facing sedition charges. He said that this all dented the repute and image of capital city police and action has been taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Aimal Khan, in his plaintiff tabled before Station House Officer PS Ramna, said that he was imparting his official duty in Islamabad when he received a video, also circulating on social media, in which Jameel Farooqui, in a vlog on his Youtube Channel, started sharing designed and false details of Islamabad police torture on Shehbaz Gill. He said that the Youtuber attempted to distort the image of Islamabad police while hurling baseless and fake allegations of sexual abuse and torture on PTI leader.

He also annexed the video of the statement of Jameel Farooqui with the plaintiff and requested police to register a case against him. Police lodged FIR against the Youtuber and PTI chief’s diehard follower Jameel Farooqui and began investigation.

