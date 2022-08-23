News Desk

Key person behind Lasbela helicopter crash propaganda campaign tracked down

The key person behind the Lasbela helicopter propaganda campaign on social media has been tracked down.

Dunya News has obtained a copy of the Joint Investigation Report, which stated that 178 accounts campaigning against the Pakistan Army belong to the country’s largest party, adding that PTI flags were on these accounts.

A total of 2,350 posts were made by 580 accounts, including 18 Indian accounts while reported 123 accounts had their profile pictures.

According to the report, cases will be registered against all the involved elements under PICA and Penal Code of Pakistan, while the involved persons will be brought to their handlers and masterminds after investigation. It should be ascertained through investigation who was issuing instructions to them.

