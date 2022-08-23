KP govt declares emergency in four flood-hit districts

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan districts.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, KP Relief and Rehabilitation Department has issued formal notifications to this end.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while hinting at visiting the flood-affected districts said that he would soon visit the flood-affected districts to look into the damages caused by flash floods and rehabilitation activities carried out by the administration. He said that he would announce package for the rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure in those districts.

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities and ensure provision of food items and other stuff of daily use to each and every flood-affected household. He further said that he is monitoring the flood situation and is in contact with concerned administrations.

Mahmood Khan said that the concerned district administrations had been asked for damages assessment reports to review the damages caused by floods adding that necessary directives have also been issued to quarters concerned for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure.

He assured that the provincial government would go all-out to provide relief to the affected people adding that all available resources would be utilized to this end.

Relief work gets underway in Landi Kotal: Relief work has begun after torrential rain created havoc here in different areas of subdivision Landi Kotal.

Heavy downpour claimed one life while several others were injured in roof and wall collapse incidents in Sadu Khel, Loy-Shelman Kam-Shelman, Sultan Khal, Bazaar Zakha Khel villages of Landi Kotal. Besides, links roads were also washed away in the torrential rains and flash floods that disconnected remote areas from main highway.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand visited various localities and inspected the property loss due to rain. He distributed tents and other necessary commodities among the affected families and assured them that their cases have been sent to the Provincial Management Disaster Authority (PDMA) for financial support and soon it will be approved and will be provide to them.

“The government is well aware of the miseries of the people affected by rain and flood and will left no stone unturned for the welfare of the affected families,” he remarked.