KP in limelight as crowds gather in Islamabad for Imran

Peshawar – Leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved to Islamabad in the wake of reports about the possible arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the federal capital Islamabad.

However, a similar protest rally held in favour of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill had attracted a cold-shoulder response from party activists two days ago in Peshawar.

It merits a mention here that PTI rules the roost in KP and the province is at the forefront in terms of this protest as the KP leadership of the party is in large numbers. The leaders such as Parvez Khattak, Shah Farman, Asad Qaiser, Shaukat Yousafzai, Murad Saeed and many others along with their supporters have reached Islamabad.

In the early hours of Monday, PTI leaders issued warnings, declaring that their leader would be a “red line,” as rumours of Imran Khan’s impending arrest circulated. The PTI leader was charged with violating Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (penalty for acts of terrorism) as a result of his remarks at Saturday’s rally in Islamabad.

Protest rally for Shahbaz Gill fails to attract PTI ministers in Peshawar

“Imran Khan hamari red line” became a Twitter trend and Imran Khan’s Bani Gala home was crowded with supporters who came to show support for him.

On the other hand, a similar protest rally of PTI workers in favour of Shahbaz Gill two days ago attracted very few senior leaders of the PTI. Except a few MPAs, the party’s ministers and senior leadership did not attend the protest rally in Peshawar.

Lawyers also differ on the imposition of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act regarding Imran Khan as some believe that the section can be imposed as the speech might lead to harming the country’s sovereignty while some lawyers say that Imran’s statement was mere a threat and it required the imposition of Pakistan Penal Code’s section 506.