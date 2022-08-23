Legislative activity declines by 8pc in 4th parliamentary year

ISLAMABAD – The legislative activity in the fourth parliamentary year of the 15th National Assembly has witnessed a decrease of eight per cent in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime.

A comparative analysis reveals that how the three years and 8 months period of the National Assembly under Prime Minister Imran Khan was different from the same period of the 14th National Assembly. The legislative activity witnessed a decrease of 8 per cent in the 4th year of the 15th National Assembly as it passed 55 laws compared to 60 bills passed during the third year of the Assembly, according to analysis of performance of the National Assembly by PILDAT based on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

A comparison of legislation between four-year performances of 15th and 14th National Assembly shows the 15th National Assembly has passed 155 bills in 4-year period while the 14th National Assembly had passed 125 bills in its first 4 years. The 15th National Assembly has passed 24 percent more laws in the same period compared to the previous Assembly, according to performance indicators. During the fourth year of the Assembly, 32 government bills were introduced as compared to 31 bills introduced in the third year. The performance graph reveals that excessive reliance on issuing ordinances has been witnessed during four years of the 15th National Assembly through seventy-four (74) ordinances laid in the Assembly. A slight decrease is seen in the number of ordinances laid by the government in the National Assembly during its fourth year as compared to the third year. Sixteen (16) ordinances were laid in the Assembly in the fourth year compared to twenty (20) ordinances laid in the Assembly during the third year which is a decrease of about 20 percent, it says.

According to the breakup, the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan has only met for 87 days in the fourth parliamentary year. The assembly has met for 10 percent more days than it was convened during its third year, which were 79 sittings. However, on the average, 15th National Assembly has met for 88 working days per year in its first 4 years in comparison with an average of 99 working days per year in the previous (14th) National Assembly. This is an 11 percent decrease in the performance of the 15th National Assembly compared to the 14th National Assembly. During the fourth year, average attendance of MNAs was recorded at 67 percent until April 9.

After the PTI tenure, average attendance of MNAs during 4th year dropped to 51 percent which is 14 percentage points lower than the attendance of MNAs during the third year which was 65 percent.

The average attendance of MNAs in first four years of the 15th National Assembly stands at 63%, an improvement of only 3 percentage points over 60% average attendance of MNAs per year during the first 4 years of the previous 14th National Assembly. Even after the resignations of PTI MNAs, the attendance is calculated on the basis of full house, i.e., 342 MNAs as their resignations are not accepted officially.

During the fourth year of the National Assembly, Imran Khan, MNA attended only one (1) sitting (1.14%) of the Assembly while he held the office of Prime Minister. He attended a total of 34 or 11% sittings of the 15th National Assembly. Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, MNA, who took oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11, 2022, has attended 8 out of 43 or only 19% sittings of the National Assembly since.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, MNA, remained Leader of the Opposition till April 10, and in that capacity, attended 43 percent (19 out of 43) sittings of the assembly in its fourth year. This was an improvement from his 13 percent attendance during the third year of the 15th National Assembly. Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA, who was declared as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly on May 20, has attended 35 percent (13 out of 37) sittings of the National Assembly during the fourth year.