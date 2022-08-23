News Desk

Maryam expresses gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, she penned that “May you be successful our Prime Minister, and Thank you Qatar for standing by Pakistan.”

Regarding relief given by PM Shehbaz on electricity bills, she wrote that“ I appreciate PM Shehbaz’s initiative and I have no doubt that, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be able to provide relief to the masses.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022 takes place in Doha

National

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

National

Key person behind Lasbela helicopter crash propaganda campaign tracked down

National

Pak Navy rescue, relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Sindh

National

Another case lodged against PTI chief Imran

National

PM waives fuel adjustment charges for 17 million consumers

National

Pakistanis jailed for minor crimes to be released soon: Iranian envoy

National

Turkiye wants to increase bilateral with Pakistan up to USD 5 billion

National

FM Bilawal appeals to UN to help flood-hit families

National

PM, CEO Qatar Investment Authority discuss potential of exploring Pakistan’s energy

1 of 8,881

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More