Maryam expresses gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, she penned that “May you be successful our Prime Minister, and Thank you Qatar for standing by Pakistan.”

Regarding relief given by PM Shehbaz on electricity bills, she wrote that“ I appreciate PM Shehbaz’s initiative and I have no doubt that, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be able to provide relief to the masses.”