Men’s pre-season cricket camp for 2022-23 season from today

LAHORE – The pre-season cricket camp for the 2022-23 do­mestic men’s season will commence today (Tuesday) at the respective cricket centres of the six Cricket Associations. The prelimi­nary squads of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will train at Bugti Stadium, Quet­ta, LCCA ground, Lahore, Ab­bottabad Cricket Stadium, House of Northern, Islam­abad, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Cen­tre, Multan, respectively, till August 25. The players will arrive at the cricket centres today. These squads have been finalised by the nation­al men’s selector, Muham­mad Wasim, in consultation with the six Cricket Associa­tions and the final line-ups for the National T20, which begins from 30 August, and Cricket Associations T20, commencing September 2, will be announced on the last day of the camp. The players and officials part of the ongoing Kashmir Pre­mier League will join their sides when they arrive in Rawalpindi and Quetta on August 26. The camps at six centres will be conducted by the coaches part of Na­tional High Performance Centre panel.