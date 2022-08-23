Staff Reporter

Minister addresses new batch of engineers

LAHORE – Punjab Communication & Works (C&W) Minister Ali Afzal Sahi said on Monday that fresh recruitment in the C&W department had been made by observing transparency and merit. Addressing a batch of newly appointed engineers, the minister urged them to play their vital role in the progress of the country.

Ali Afzal Sahi later visited the Road Research and Material Testing Institute.

 

He also distributed appreciation certificates among the personnel over their performance.

 

