Minister grieved over loss of lives in road accident  

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has expressed immense sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Shujaabad. Nine Army jawans were martyred and four others received injuries when a vehicle of Pakistan Army, coming from Mangla to Bagh Azad Kashmir, met the accident.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the bereaved families on this tragedy.

Gandapur recalled that Pak Army has helped the nation in every difficult time to ensure foolproof security of Pakistan’s geographical borders, eradicate terrorism from the country, and help people in natural disasters including earthquakes and floods. He said that the nation is proud of its Army and will never forget their matchless sacrifices, while he himself saluted and paid tributes to the Pak Army for its meritorious and selfless services.