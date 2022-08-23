NBP joins hands with PIA

KARACHI – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed an agreement for “Employee Bank­ing” for provision of banking fa­cilities to PIA employees.

Under the aforementioned ar­rangement, NBP will facilitate PIA employees to meet their fi­nancial needs through provision of its wide range of assets and liabilities products under the preferred service mode. The ar­rangement offers concessional rates and dedicated services de­signed to address the financial needs of PIA employees. This inter alia includes offering con­cessional rates to PIA employees on NBP liabilities andconsumer assets products and services.

The agreement was signed by Tauqeer Mazhar (SEVP/Group Chief – Retail Banking Group, NBP) and Amos Nadeem (CFO, PIA). PIA CEO (AVM Muhammad Amir Hayat) and other senior ex­ecutives of NBP and PIA witnessed the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Tauqeer termed the arrangement as mutually ben­eficial for both the organizations as it will further strengthen NBP’s partnership with PIA. NBP is capi­talizing on its large corporate re­lationships by offering specialized priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like PIA to help its employees meet their personal banking/financing needs. We are bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service. NBP is presently offering a wide range of consumer financing products that inter alia include “Personal Loans”, “Financing against Gold”, “House Loans” and “Auto Loans”. The bank holds lion’s share in the category of personal loans.