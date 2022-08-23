New microbiology lab opened at BKMC-MTI 

PESHAWAR – A state-of-the-art microbiology laboratory was inaugurated in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) Swabi to provide culture tests, culturing, examination, and identification of microorganisms including bacteria, fungus, Parasite, etc.

The laboratory has a crucial role in effective infection prevention and control. The hospital director Dr Amjad Mahboob along with the Nursing Director Mehran Khan, In-charge Emergency and Microbiology Lab team, inaugurated the laboratory in the newly established accident and emergency (A&E), Burn unit at the hospital.

Lab In-charge Dr Asim gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the newly established lab. He said that in near future TB culture test would be possible here in this modern lab and medical students here can also benefit from it.