Imran Ali Kundi

No threat of default for Pakistan: Pasha

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Monday categorically stated that currently there is no imminent threat of default as the government has secured external financial needs for the year 2023. She also emphasized the need for structural reforms of permanent nature with the consensus of all stakeholders. She proposed increasing tax compliance and implementation of right taxation policy to achieve long-term sustainable economic growth.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of special report titled “Economic Security of Pakistan; Challenges and Way Forward”, Dr. Pasha said that the recommendations and structural reforms highlighted in the report are very important and must be implemented to ensure overall economic security of Pakistan. She said tax compliance has to be increased and decision makers need to think beyond politics and personal interests while devising tax policy.

The minister said all stakeholders should keep Pakistan first. She said structural reforms in economy have to be undertaken with consensus of stakeholders to put Pakistan on sustainable growth.

She said Pakistan has ensured external financing needs for the next year. However, the challenges at economic front are significant. She further said that due to the prudent economic measures taken by the government the rupee has gained strength and imports have been significantly reduced.

Highlighting importance of sustainability in the current economic success of the government, she emphasized on structurally reforming the economy to get out of this boom bust cycle. She said without consistency of economic policies we cannot lead our country on the path of human security. She said in today’s world national security cannot be secured without human security.

 

