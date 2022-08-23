Our Staff Reporter

Notice issued to Punjab govt on plea against inclusion of Hafizabad in Gujrat division

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to Punjab government and others on a petition challenging the inclusion of District Hafizabad in the new Gujrat Division. The single bench comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the petition filed by one Chaudhry Farhan. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that District Hafizabad had been made a part of the new Gujrat division against the will of the people. He submitted that the senior member of Board of Revenue changed the status of Hafizabad to please the chief minister Punjab. He contended that District Hafizabad was made part of the Gujrat division for political interests. He pleaded with the court to restore the old status of Hafizabad and directions should be issued for making it a part of Gujranwala division. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought reply.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 1,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More