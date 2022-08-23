Notice issued to Punjab govt on plea against inclusion of Hafizabad in Gujrat division

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to Punjab government and others on a petition challenging the inclusion of District Hafizabad in the new Gujrat Division. The single bench comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the petition filed by one Chaudhry Farhan. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that District Hafizabad had been made a part of the new Gujrat division against the will of the people. He submitted that the senior member of Board of Revenue changed the status of Hafizabad to please the chief minister Punjab. He contended that District Hafizabad was made part of the Gujrat division for political interests. He pleaded with the court to restore the old status of Hafizabad and directions should be issued for making it a part of Gujranwala division. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought reply.