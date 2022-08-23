Our Staff Reporter

PA sitting adjourned due to lack of quorum

LAHORE – Monday’s Punjab Assembly sitting had to be adjourned without completing day’s agenda due to lack of quorum. At the outset, Tahir Khalil Sindhu of the PML-N sought permission to speak on a point of order, but the Panel of Chairman Mina Shafi Mohammad did not allow him to speak.  Sindhu pointed out a lack of quorum and the Panel of Chairman ordered the ringing of the bells for five minutes. As the count was not complete, Mian Shafi adjourned the sitting till 4 pm on Wednesday. At the beginning of the session, only one minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal, was present in the House.The Assembly sitting lasted for 15 minutes only.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan still getting preferential treatment from institutions: Javid Latif

National

PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani granted pre-arrest bail in corruption scam

National

Submit statement of accounts before 29th, ECP to political parties

National

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover pistol, phones

National

President signs Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022

National

SC summons Punjab DG anti-corruption as IO appears with ‘Readers’

National

‘It’s true’, Shahbaz Gill endorses Imran’s claims of sexual assault in custody hours after denial

National

PML-N leaders get 14-day protective bail in PA rioting case

National

Daesh commander killed in Lower Dir shoot-out

National

Legislative activity declines by 8pc in 4th parliamentary year

1 of 9,910

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More