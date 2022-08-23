PA sitting adjourned due to lack of quorum

LAHORE – Monday’s Punjab Assembly sitting had to be adjourned without completing day’s agenda due to lack of quorum. At the outset, Tahir Khalil Sindhu of the PML-N sought permission to speak on a point of order, but the Panel of Chairman Mina Shafi Mohammad did not allow him to speak. Sindhu pointed out a lack of quorum and the Panel of Chairman ordered the ringing of the bells for five minutes. As the count was not complete, Mian Shafi adjourned the sitting till 4 pm on Wednesday. At the beginning of the session, only one minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal, was present in the House.The Assembly sitting lasted for 15 minutes only.