Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022 takes place in Doha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacted with the prominent Qatari and Pakistani business leaders at a “Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022”, in Doha today.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the Pakistan Business Council Qatar, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha jointly organized the Roundtable.

H.E. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Finance Minister of Qatar; H.E. Sultan Bin Rashid, Undersecretary Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar; and Yousaf Al Khater Jaida, CEO, Qatar Financial Canter also participated in the event.

A large number of leading Qatari business and corporate executives as well as Qatar-based Pakistani business community in Doha also attended.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Qatar relations based on mutual respect, trust and support. He described Qatar as a reliable partner whose support was sincerely appreciated.

The Prime Minister highlighted his Government’s firm commitment to providing a friendly environment for business and investments in the country. The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural and human resources and that Pakistan’s geographical location enabled it to become the region’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor. This unique advantage made Pakistan a market full of promise and opportunities, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underscored that, having a large consumer market with an ever-expanding middle class, Pakistan offered attractive business opportunities for investors in the fields of food security, energy including renewables, agriculture and livestock, information technology, hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister assured of the Government’s full support to Qatari investors in deepening their footprint in Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers in arranging the Roundtable with Pakistani and Qatari businessmen.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, in his welcome address, expressed the confidence that the visit of the Prime Minister would lead to substantial enhancement of bilateral trade, investment and economic ties.

During the Roundtable, a distinguished panel discussed the enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations. The Panel discussion mainly focused on exploring new areas of cooperation to forge stronger business-to-business linkages.

The panellists included Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce; Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Alanoud bin Hamad Al Thani, Chief Business Officer of QFC; Mohsin Mujtaba, Honorary Investment Counsellor; and Dr. Javaid Iqbal, President of Pakistan Business Council.

23 August 2022

