Pakistanis jailed for minor crimes to be released soon: Iranian envoy

The ambassador gave the assurance during a meeting with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday.

Both the dignitaries also discussed issues of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq, a press release said.

The minister said every year millions of pilgrims from Pakistan visited Iran and Iraq. He emphasized that Pakistani visitors should be granted double entry visa for Iran.

Ambassador Hussaini said inns with all facilities had been established on land routes in Iran to serve the pilgrims.

Pak-Iran bilateral trade and cultural relations also came under discussion in the meeting.

Minister Turi said Iran and Pakistan had eternal historical, spiritual, fraternal and cultural ties. Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran, he said, adding that their bilateral ties, especially commercial and economic, needed to be further strengthened.