Past in Perspective

I am not interested in the past, except as the road to the future. –Gianni Versace.

Back in 1997, Versace was taking a walk along Ocean Drive to get his morning paper and upon his return, a man dressed in a grey T-shirt, black shorts, a white hat and carrying a backpack shot him in the head at point-blank with a .40 caliber. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of the day. Upon further in­vestigation, the murderer was found to be Andrew Cunanan who was a spree killer who had killed four other men as well. Apparently, he was ob­sessed with the designer and often bragged about their close relationship but the nature of it still re­mains mysterious. Eight days after killing Versace, Cunanan died by suicide.