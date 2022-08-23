PCB gives NOCs to 43 players for BBL draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 43 of its players, to be listed in the Big Bash League’s (BBL) overseas draft, just a few weeks after rejecting an initial list of players.

The Australian T20 league has announced the Platinum category ahead of the upcoming season’s players’ draft, which includes 12 world-renowned T20 stars, with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan also a part of the list. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Wahab Riaz are also included in the draft list.

None of the multi-format stalwarts – such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi – are in; they will be a central part of Pakistan s home season with Tests against England and white-ball series against New Zealand and West Indies, all between December and February, before the PSL starts in mid-February.