News Desk

PM, CEO Qatar Investment Authority discuss potential of exploring Pakistan’s energy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mehmood and discussed the prospects of investment in diverse fields in Pakistan including energy, food security, and aviation.

Investment in other areas including tourism and petroleum products also came under discussion. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the investors in Qatar to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture, livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

