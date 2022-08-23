PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strong exception to the public complaints about inflated electricity bills and directed the Ministry of Energy and power distribution companies to submit an urgent report and recommendations on the matter.

Chairing an urgently called meeting here yesterday, the PM resolved not to sit idle until the public complaints on inflated bills were addressed.

“Khadim-e-Pakistan is answerable to his people for resolution of their grievances. I am committed to speaking truth to my people,” he commented.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Later, chairing a meeting on floods situation in Balochistan, the PM said directed for expediting the pace of rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas and the immediate shifting of the people trapped in flood-hit areas. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Balochistan chief minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the damages caused by floods in the province and the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

The prime minister also directed for making of arrangements to provide Flood Relief cash of Rs 25,000 per affected family, besides provision of tents, edibles and safe drinking water.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Government of Balochistan and Ministry of Planning to take emergency measures.

He said that no leniency or suspension in the relief activities of flood-hit areas would be acceptable.

The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared in extending immediate help to the flood-affected people till the completion of the combined survey and their rehabilitation.

He also asked the relevant authorities to restore damaged infrastructure in the flood-hit areas to ensure a supply of relief items.

Later, talking to Ulla-MaijaRantapuska, Investment Manager, Finnfund, Finland, the prime minister said Pakistan is an attractive destination for foreign investments and the sitting government is taking steps to encourage the foreign investments.

Shehbaz stresses for expediting rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas n Says Pakistan offers great opportunities for foreign investments n Govt to hold donors moot for flood-hit areas rehabilitation n PM to visit Qatar today

Ulla-Maija Rantapuska was accompanied by Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland Wille Eerola.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the importance of longstanding relations between Pakistan and Finland based on mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Mentioning the business friendly policies adopted by the current government, the Prime Minister added that Pakistan has great opportunities for investment in IT, energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.

He also mentioned that Finnfund has already invested 3 million dollars equity of 17.59 percent shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the proposals of Finnfund and assured that the government will facilitate the Finnfund in the said ventures.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas of the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting of relevant officials held here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair to review the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood affected areas.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Awais Leghari, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that the international institutions should be briefed about the devastation caused by floods in the country as well as the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

He also appealed the philanthropists to generously contribute in the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The prime minister directed to immediately dispatch 40,000 tents and 100,000 ration packets to the flood affected areas and take measures for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

The prime minister also directed all the institutions concerned to speed up the process of relief and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas on emergency basis.

The PM will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from 23-24 August on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership.

The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

Both the leaders the will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, the Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha, where he will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

A number of MoUs and agreements are also expected to be signed during the PM’s visit.