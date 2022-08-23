Our Staff Reporter

PML-N always raised voice for strengthening institutions, says Javed Latif

LAHORE – Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always raised voice in the favour of institutions believing that protection of institutions is top priority of his party. Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, the senior PML-N leader said that PTI government destroyed national economy and was ousted through legal and constitutional ways owing to its inefficiency, bad governance and wrong policies, adding that Imran Khan should be held accountable for his unjust criticism against the institutions. The minister said that it was time to protect the country through collective efforts and joint policies, adding that government was taking tough decisions in favour of larger national interest.  He demanded that the ‘Toshakhana’ case be decided as the law should be equal for everyone. He said that the supremacy of the Constitution and Law should be ensured for augmenting unity of the nation as well as strengthening of the institutions, adding that the PML-N never endorsed the physical assault or torture on any political worker or leader.

 

 

 

To a question, he said that pending cases of the PTI should be decided as soon as possible so that the people could realise the damage caused to economy of the country during PTI led government.

 

