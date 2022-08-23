Our Staff Reporter

PML-N believed in serving the masses,says Governor

LAHORE – Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matter of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday. MPAs who met the Governor include: Ashraf Ansari, Fida Hussain Wattoo, Mian Jahangir Bhutta, Political Assistant to Hamza Shehbaz Toseef Shah and Imran Goraya.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that serving Allah Almighty’s creatures was the best way to please Allah Almighty. He said that PML-N believed in serving the masses and had always taken steps for the welfare of common man. He said it should be our priority to ensure public service as per party vision and policy.

 

He further

emphasized that the members of provincial assemblies should develop strong connection with the public.

The parliamentarians apprised the Punjab Governor of various issues including ongoing development

activities and problems faced by their respective areas.

 

