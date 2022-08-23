Staff Reporter

PML-N leaders get 14-day protective bail in PA rioting case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday granted protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders for 14 days in the Punjab Assembly rioting case. A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other PML-N members including Rana Mashood, Raja Sagheer and other former provincial ministers. They cited the state and the in-charge of the Qila Gujjar Singh police station, where the case against the PML-N members was registered, as respondents. In their petition, the leaders prayed to the IHC to grant them protective bail and stop the Punjab police from arresting the PML-N members. They adopted the stance that a false and baseless case had been registered against them. After hearing their counsel, the IHC bench directed the PML-N leaders, including Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashood to submit surety bonds worth Rs25,000 each and barred the Punjab police from arresting them. In this matter, a local court of Lahore has already issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PML-N leaders at the request of the police in the Punjab Assembly rioting case.

 

 

