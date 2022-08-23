Staff Reporter

PMSA distributes ration among rain affected people

KARACHI   –    The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday dis­tributed ration bags among the victims of rain floods at PMSA Base Keti Bandar. According to a news release here, the ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses etc were arranged through philanthro­pists and distributed amongst needy families of Keti Bandar. Additionally, all available re­sources were being utilised to provide treatment and medi­cine to the rain affected people of native community and poor fishermen.

