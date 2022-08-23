Our Staff Reporter

Police, contestants agree on mutual cooperation during 2nd phase of LG polls-2022

KARACHI    –   Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district South, Syed Asad Raza and the contestants par­ticipating in the 2nd phase of local government elections on Monday agreed to extend mutual cooperation to ensure holding of LG polls in fair, impartial and peaceful environment.

SSP Syed Asad Raza chaired a meeting of the candidates of the LG election at District South Police Office here, said a spokesperson of the District South police.

The SSP South informed the candidates participating in LG elections regarding the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and called upon them to fully abide by the same to ensure holding of the election in healthy environment.

A WhatsApp group consisting of election contestants and South District Police officers has also been created to further strengthen the communication and coopera­tion during the election.

SSP Asad Raza also assured the candidates of full security and prompt and fair redressal of complaints by the police during the election.

