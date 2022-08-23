Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover pistol, phones

ISLAMABAD – A police team of Kohsar police station on Sunday night has carried out a raid on a room in Parliament Lodges where Shehbaz Gill was living and seized weapon, mobile phone, satellite phones, purse, ATM cards, clothes, documents, USBs and other stuff, informed the sources.

The late night police raid was led by SSP Investigation Islamabad Syed Farhat Abbas Kazmi which also brought handcuffed Gill along with to recover the stuff, they said.

However, Shehbaz Gill, chief of staff of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan, in a statement to investigators of police, has denied the possession of pistol recovered during raid. He also said that he was not living in the room but his two servants were being accommodated in the room, raided by police.

In a shocking statement, Shehbaz Gill told media men that he was abused sexually during course of investigation. Sources disclosed that police team would also conduct raid on Punjab House to search another room allotted to Dr Shehbaz Gill to recover the mobile phone he handed over to his driver at the time of arrest.

SSP Investigation Syed Farhat Abbas Kazmi told that police would make a recovery memo of the stuff found from rooms of Gill and would also make the memo as part of case.

It may be noted that a Judicial Magistrate Aman Malik had extended two days physical remand of Gill after which police taken him to police station for investigation in sedition case.