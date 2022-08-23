Polio vaccination drive starts in Torghar, Battagram, Kurram

PESHAWAR – Like other parts of the province, the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive started in Torghar, Battagram and Kurram districts on Monday wherein Deputy Commissioners administered polio drops to children under the age of five.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwer Zaib and DC Battagram Irfanullah Mehsud directed the polio teams to ensure marking of figure of the vaccinated children besides marking of the doors of each house.

They also urged the teams to focus more on refusal cases and in coordination with the tribal elders convince the parents to get their children vaccinated against the disease.

They also directed strict security measures for the polio teams and instructed health department to review the performance of polio teams.

Meawhile, DC Torghar Anwarzeb Khan visited various fixed sites in the field and checked the activities of the anti-polio campaign on the first day of the polio vaccination drive.

During the inspection, he also checked the tele sheets and fingerprints of the children. He also talked with parents/area elders protesting against the polio vaccine in Zizari and Seri villages.

The DC assured the parents/area elders that their grievances would be resolve after which the people of the area agreed to administer polio drops to their children and thanked all the officers.

In Kurram district the five-day anti polio vaccination drive also started amid strict security measures to vaccinate all children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Shafiullah said that 861 officers and officials had been deployed with 586 polio vaccination teams to administer polio drops to target population without any fear.

He said that circle police officers had been directed to regularly visit Basic Health Units, hospitals and check posts and review the security arrangements besides beefing up security at all entry and exist points of the district to avert any untoward incident.