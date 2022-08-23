APP

PSX loses 443 points

ISLAMABAD    –     The KSE 100-index of the Paki¬stan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 443.99 points, a negative change of 1.03 percent, closing at 42,826.66 points against 43,270.65 points on the last working day. A total of 194,667,559 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 306,208,580 shares the pre¬vious day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.331 billion against Rs.6.393 bil-lion on last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 66 of them recorded gain and 245 sus¬tained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading compa¬nies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 17,526,934 shares and price per share of Rs.19.14, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 14,689,000 and price per share of Rs.3.35 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 12,974,500 and price per share of Rs.1.38. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.339.99. per share, clos¬ing at Rs.10,000 whereas the runner up was Sap¬phire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.79.19 to Rs.1,206.69.

