Punjab govt committed to eliminate corruption culture: minister

MUZAFFARGARH – Provincial Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed said that Punjab government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption from all departments. In a statement, the provincial minister directed officers of Revenue department to update the record, especially ownership rights and other documentation. In the past, the people had a number of complaints with Patwar culture. However, Punjab government is trying its level best to abolish the cancer of corruption. There is no space for corrupt elements in the department, he stated. He directed officers to be polite during dealing with masses. The masses should be given respect and honour in the offices and their problems should be resolved as early as possible. He directed deputy commissioners of the province to address citizens’ complaints and pay surprise visits at land record centres.